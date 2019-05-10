Fun, informative morning set to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day

By Jean Zirnhelt

Special to The SUN

Audubon Rockies, the U.S. Forest Service and the Weminuche Audubon Society are joining to present a fun and informative morning for kids and adults to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day this Saturday.

Bring the family and stop by our tent at Mary Fisher Park on the banks of the San Juan River in town between 9 a.m. and noon. Join us for a guided birding tour along the San Juan River trail (9 and 10:30 a.m. tours), meet a peregrine falcon, fly through migratory bird courses, participate in art activities and more.

Join with people from across the world as we come together to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day. Migration is an amazing feat in birds driven by the need to travel yearly to and from rich breeding grounds which have the resources to raise and feed young. Along the way, birds rely on finding suitable stopover points to eat and rest.

Events across the globe, including ones in South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada and even Pagosa Springs, are part of the understanding that the survival of migratory bird populations depends on international cooperation. Birds know no political boundaries and depend on diverse cultures coming together with the common goal of conserving them and the habitats they require to survive.

The theme of this year’s event is “Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution.”

According to worldmigratorybirdday.org, 8 million tons of plastic enter the world’s oceans each year. Find out why this is a problem for birds and what you can do to be part of the solution. For information, contact kbruno@audubon.org.

