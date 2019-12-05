Fun, free Hot Chocolate Hullabaloo and Growing Readers events next week

Our highly popular Hot Chocolate Hullabaloo takes place Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. This is a free all-ages holiday celebration with lots of fun seasonal crafts to make and take home while you enjoy hot chocolate.

Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon is the first of a free two-part workshop called “Growing Readers Together: Play, Learn and Grow” for anyone involved in child care. You’ll learn easy, fun ways to support early learning through play. Children are welcome to come also. Participants will receive materials to keep playing and learning at home.

The first five years in a child’s life are crucial to your child’s development. These two workshops will explore easy ways to infuse everyday activities with literacy and science so young people are ready to read and thrive when they start school. The second workshop takes place Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m.

How to freeze your holds when away from home

Many patrons love the hold service available at your library that allows you to reserve books and other materials when they are checked out to others. But you may not know that you can freeze, or suspend, your holds at any time. This tool can be helpful when you are traveling, and may be especially useful to you during the busy holiday season.

The best part is you do not lose your place in line. When your hold is thawed, or released, you go right back in to the same place in your hold line; you do not go to the end of the line.

To freeze your holds online, first log into your account. On the left side of the page, click on “Titles on Hold.” A list of all items you have on hold will appear. If they are not currently in transit, you can freeze the hold until you return from your travels or are ready to receive your hold again. To freeze your hold, click on the button that says “Freeze Hold.” Choose the date to thaw and resume the hold again and then click “Freeze Hold.” The freeze will begin immediately.

Bike repair tool kit

available

Did you know that your library has a bike repair tool kit available for free check out? This toolkit includes a handbook titled “Essential Road Bike Maintenance Handbook” by Todd Downs and a toolbox filled with the essential tools needed for basic bicycle repairs. The handbook covers topics such as frame, pedals, brakes and more. The library also offers a variety of other bicycle resources for people of all ages including maps, guidebooks and historical information.

Teen advisory board today

Today, Thursday, Dec. 5, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Sixth- through 12th-graders are invited to bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

Paws to Read tomorrow

Friday, Dec. 6, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grades are invited to share their favorite books with Kate, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.

Knitting Club for teens and adults

Next Monday, Dec. 9, this free club will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. for fourth-graders to adults. Bring your knitting, crochet or needlepoint projects and hang out with other crafters. If you don’t know how to knit, come anyway and we’ll get you started on some of the basics.

Book club

Our free book club for adults meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles. On Dec. 10, we will discuss “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah. Stop by to pick up a copy. Light refreshments will be served. No registration is required.

Home-school social hour

Stop by next Thursday, Dec. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. for a chance to visit with fellow home-school families, discuss curriculum and learning opportunities, and look through resources while the kids participate in crafts and other activities.

Josie, your early literacy librarian, is eager to collect ideas on how to serve home-school families in our community and get your feedback on the value of these sessions.

Computer classes

The is a free program to learn a useful technology skill or application. No registration is required. Monday, Dec. 16, covers protecting your privacy online as you learn how your online behavior is tracked and used.

Teen gaming rescheduled

Free teen gaming normally happens on Tuesdays for teens in the sixth through 12th grades, but just for December, it will happen on three Thursdays because of scheduling conflicts. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks on December 12, 19 and 26 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

ESL classes expand to evening sessions

Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes have been so appreciated at your library that we are — by popular demand — switching one of the weekly sessions to the evening to make it easier for more people to participate. The new schedule is Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. The classes are led by two highly experienced teachers — Joyce Holdread for the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone for beginners. No registration is required.

Clases nocturnas de ESL en la biblioteca

Las clases han sido tan apreciadas en su biblioteca que nosotros — por demanda popular — estamos cambiando una de las sesiones semanales de la noche para facilitar la participación de más personas. El nuevo horario es los martes de 5-7 y los viernes de 12-2. Las clases son dirigidas por dos maestras altamente experimentadas; Joyce Holdread enseñará a los estudiantes intermedios y avanzados y Ellen Ragone enseñará a los principiantes. No es necesario registrarse.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) accelerated GED course is available only twice more in December: today, Thursday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 7 p.m., and Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 3 to 3:45 p.m., join us for great stories, fun songs, toddler-friendly crafts and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones. These free sessions are an excellent way for kids to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.

DVDs

“Civilizations” is the nine-episode PBS documentary. “Native America” is PBS’s four-episode 15,000-year history. “House of Sand and Fog” stars Ben Kingsley and Jennifer Connelly. “Beginners” is a romantic comedy. “Grizzly Man” is the true story of amateur grizzly expert Timothy Treadwell. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is season three of the series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. “Luce” is a psychological thriller starring Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer. “The Vietnam War,” the PBS documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, comes in two five-disc sets; volume one contains episodes one through five and volume two contains episodes six through 10. “Nowhere in Africa” is the true story of a German Jewish family fleeing the Nazis to Kenya; it won best foreign language film in the 2001 Academy Awards.

Large print

“To the Land of Long Lost Friends” by Alexander McCall Smith is a No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency mystery. “Meant to Be Yours” by Susan Mallery is a Happily Inc. romance. “The Deserter” by Nelson and Alex DeMille is a Delta Force adventure. “Rough Seas” by Sherryl Woods contains two Molly DeWitt mysteries. “Christmas Sweets” contains shorts stories by Joanne Fluke, Laura Levine and Leslie Meier. “The Old Success” by Martha Grimes is a Richard Jury mystery.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Robin Galloway and our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“The painting has a life of its own. I try to let it come through.” — Jackson Pollock (1912-1956), American painter and a major figure in the abstract expressionist movement.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.

