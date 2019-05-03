Fun facts about reading habits around the world

In what countries do people read the most? What about the reading habits of Americans? And what are the most popular books around the world?

Brendan Brown is an independent consultant for libraries and the founder of a leading online editing and proofreading company. He has studied reading habits around the world and his findings for 2018 are interesting.

People from India spend more hours reading per person per week (10 hours, 42 minutes) than any other country. Next is Thailand (9:24), China (8) and the Philippines (7:36). The U.S. figure is 5:42, 22nd on the list. European countries that read the most are Estonia, Finland, Poland and Hungary. France ranks last.

In the U.S., 77 percent of us shopped for books in 2018. Some 74 percent of Americans read a book in any format in the past year. Only 37 percent of those with a high school degree did so.

The three most-read books in the world of all time are “The Holy Bible,” “Quotations from Chairman Mao Tse-Tung” and the Harry Potter series. Favorite popular books cross borders and span oceans. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama was the most popular book in 2018 in France, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Greece. In fact, American politics seems to be a favored topic. “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff was the most popular print book worldwide in 2018. In Australia, the Harry Potter books were the most popular at libraries.

ESL classes start

this week

We are now holding free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes twice weekly year-round at your library. Classes will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. with two highly experienced teachers.

Joyce Holdread will teach the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone will teach beginners. No registration is required. Similar to other library programs, we are not able to provide child care as a separate component.

Comenzando el 1 de mayo, la biblioteca ofrecerá clases de inglés como segundo idioma (ESL). Las clases se llevan a cabo los miércoles y viernes desde el mediodia hasta las 2 p.m. Todas las clases son gratuitas y no es necesario registrarse. Por favor ayúdanos a correr la voz sobre el regreso de las clases de íngles como segundo idioma en nuestra comunidad de Pagosa.

Please help us spread the word about the return of ESL classes to our Pagosa community.

Lifelong Learning lectures

The fourth lecture in the free spring Lifelong Learning series on Thursdays takes place May 9, when Dr. Andrew Gulliford will discuss “The Woolly West: Colorado’s Hidden History of Sheepscapes.”

May 16 is “Financial Fraud Awareness” with Elsa White and Samantha Armitstead from the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office. There will be no presentation May 23. May 30 is “Chasing Denali,” when author and adventurer Jon Waterman shares his observations from 40 years of mountaineering on North America’s highest mountain.

Pick up a brochure at your library with more details on all these very interesting talks.

Spanish conversation

Please note that there will be no Spanish classes in May. They will resume in June.

Teen advisory board today

Today, Thursday, May 2, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, May 3, from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family. Starting this month, please note permanent change of time to 2:30 from 2 p.m. because of ESL classes at 2 p.m.

Paws to Read Saturday

Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to noon, youngsters from kindergarten through the fifth grade are invited to share their favorite books with Hondo, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.

Tween gaming

Free gaming for those in the fourth through eighth grades is Monday, May 6, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Wednesday, May 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Computer classes

Today, May 2, is Gmail Basics, and it will be the only class in May. The regular program of free sessions from 1 to 2 p.m. on alternating Thursdays to learn a useful technology skill or application resumes in mid-June. No registration is required.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Note there will be no PALS from Thursday, May 2, through Thursday, May 9, or on May 21.

DVDs: More Academy Award films

“The Wife” garnered Glenn Close a best actress nomination in the Academy Awards and she won in the AARP Best Movies for Grownups awards. “Mirai” was a nominee for best animated film at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.

Other DVDs

“Aquaman” is an action story. “The Circus” is the American Experience four-hour mini-series. “The Brontës of Haworth” is part of the Dramatic Lives of the Literary Legends series. “Live. Die. Repeat.” is a thriller involving a time loop. “Justice League” pairs Batman and Wonder Woman with Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg. “Columbo” is the complete first season. “On the Basis of Sex” is the story of the early career of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “Winter” is the complete series.

CDs

“Upon a Burning Throne” is book one of the Burnt Empire saga. “The Pattern on the Stone” by computer wizard W. Daniel Hillis uses lucid explanations and colorful anecdotes to explain how computers work. “Great Jobs for Everyone 50+” by Kerry Hannon shows where the opportunities are for people in their 40s, 50s and beyond, and how to get them. “The Last Three Minutes” by Paul Davis about the ultimate fate of the universe is part of the Science Masters series.

How-to and self-help

“The Bartering Mindset” by Brian C. Gunia shows you how to use a nonmonetary mindset to negotiate more successfully. “The Second Mountain” by David Brooks explores the four commitments that define a life of meaning. “The Farm Girl’s Guide to Preserving the Harvest” by Ann Accetta-Scott describes how to can, freeze, dehydrate and ferment your garden’s goodness. “Mostly Plants” by Tracy, Dana, Lori and Corky Pollan supplies 101 flexitarian recipes from the pollen family to help you cut back on meat. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by therapist Lori Gottlieb invites you into her world as both a clinician and patient.

Other nonfiction

“Falter” by Bill McKibben looks at climate change, new technologies and other trends that are negatively affecting the human experience. “Our Planet” by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey is the photographic companion to the Netflix documentary series. “American Moonshot” by Douglas Brinkley celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing with a fresh look at the American space program. “Chasing Denali” by Jon Waterman is the legendary story of four miners (called “sourdoughs”) who claimed to ascend and descend Denali all in one day. “Shortest Way Home” by Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., and a Democratic candidate for president of the U.S. in 2020, explores the resurgence of a dying city.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors. For the generous monetary donation, we thank Al Jenab.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.

