Frozen Foot Fiesta set for Feb. 6

By Shane Lucero

Frozen Foot Fiesta

The Frozen Foot Fiesta is a series of winter events on Feb. 6 designed to bring winter fun to Pagosa Country for locals and visitors to participate and enjoy.

Most of the event will be held downtown Pagosa Springs between The Springs Resort and the Ross Aragon Community Center. Events include: cross-country skiing, 5k run, snow volleyball, bonfire and fat tire bike race. Grab your friends and family to participate in any or all the events.

All events will adhere to COVID regulations.

Learn-to-ski clinic

Be checked in and ready to ski by 9:45 a.m., with class starting at 10 a.m.

These great introductory clinics are held throughout the season. Skate ski and classic cross-country ski basics will be shared by some of Pagosa Springs’ best skiers. All free of charge.

Donations and Pagosa Nordic Club membership are strongly encouraged to help offset expenses with conducting the clinics and trail grooming.

A great clinic for never-evers, beginners and intermediates. Learn how to make these outdoor winter activities even more enjoyable. Bring your ski gear: skate skis or classic kick and glide.

Located at Cloman Park on Cloman Boulevard.

For more information: www.pagosanordic.com.

The Frozen Foot Fat Tire Race

9 a.m.

5-mile and 10-mile snow covered trail.

302 Hot Springs Blvd.

To register, visit www.Dustx2.com.

Frozen Foot 5k Race

10 a.m.

5k race, downtown Pagosa Springs.

Start and finish at The Springs Resort, 323 Hot Springs Blvd.

Register at: www.frozenfoot5k.racewire.com.

Frozen Foot Snow

Volleyball

1 p.m.

Get your snow gear on and get ready for snow volleyball. Dress to jump, dive and run.

Teams of four, $10/player.

Register at event site.

The Springs Resort, 323 Hot Springs Blvd.

Pagosa Nordic Club

Social Ski

5 p.m.

Enjoy a social cross-country ski in the heart of downtown and then head over to the Frozen Foot Bonfire.

302 Hot Springs Blvd.

Frozen Foot Bonfire

5 p.m.

Dress warmly and come fight off the winter blues with a huge bonfire.

Fire starts at 5 p.m.

302 Hot Springs Blvd.