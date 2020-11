From the farm to the front lines: Stan Ellis reflects on growing up and serving his country

By Simone Mounsamy

Staff Writer

Stanley Harris Ellis, son of Ross and Ruth Ellis and one of the oldest of nine brothers and sisters, grew up on a farm 10 miles from Phillipsburg, Kan.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.