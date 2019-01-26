Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre

Photos courtesy Tess Wisher, Carole Howard and Simon Fuger

Scene … at the Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre’s farewell dinner and dance for the Thingamajig Theatre Company Christmas cast. Tim Sullivan and his band played country and pop music for enthusiastic dancing. Thingamajig Theatre is a professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts producing musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on January 26, 2019.