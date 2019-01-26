- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Scene … at the Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre’s farewell dinner and dance for the Thingamajig Theatre Company Christmas cast. Tim Sullivan and his band played country and pop music for enthusiastic dancing. Thingamajig Theatre is a professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts producing musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Theater, Thingamajig, Top Stories