Friends of the Library annual book sale next weekend

One of the most popular events of the summer — the Friends of the Library book sale — takes place next Friday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 11, at Centerpoint Church.
Friday’s potluck and preview sale for members starts at 5 p.m. Don’t worry if you don’t have your Friends membership yet. You can join at the door or stop by the library to sign up between now and then. Individual memberships are $15 a year or $100 for a lifetime. Family memberships are $25 a year.
The Saturday sale for the public runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., an hour longer than last year, and unsold items will be marked down to half price from the already low prices in the afternoon.
This fundraising event is a win-win both for you and your library. You get to purchases hardcover and paperback books, CDs and DVDs at amazingly low prices. Your library benefits by the Friends’ generosity in donating the sale’s proceeds for a wide variety of vital needs.
Past funds have purchased new computers and our CD/DVD self-checkout machine, as well as paying for half of the new return box at City Market.
We hope to see you at the book sale.
Library closure
Your library will be closed next Thursday, Aug, 9, for a staff education day. We’ll have different learning presentations from staff members and an outside presenter helping us learn new things to make your library even better.
All-ages cardboard
construction
Friday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we’ll have cardboard galore to be transformed into anything you can think up. This is an all-ages event.
Paws to Read
Saturday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to noon, youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to share their favorite books with Hondo, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.
All-ages movie
Join us Monday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for a free PG movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media, but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.
Teen gaming
Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Teen role-playing
The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.
Adult education summer schedule
Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) is operating on a summer schedule — from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.
Free tech sessions
Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Family storytimes
Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for babies, toddlers and youngsters to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.
Activities calendars
To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.
Thrillers and suspense
“Double Blind” by Iris and Roy Johansen is a thriller involving a powerful law firm and a multibillion-dollar corporation. “The Banker’s Wife” by Cristina Alger begins when the heroine’s husband’s plane crashes. “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva is a Gabriel Allon mystery. “Give Me Your Hand” by Megan Abbott tells of two former friends competing for the same position.
Other novels
“The Bookshop of Yesterdays” by Amy Meyerson is a story about a woman who inherits a bookshop with secret clues hidden in its books. “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber is set in the Pacific Northwest. “The King’s Witch” is book one in a new Tudor era historical trilogy by Tracy Borman.
Large print
“Bliss and the Art of Forever” by Alison Kent is book four in the Hope Springs series. “Home Sweet Murder” by James Patterson contains two true-crime stories. “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin focuses on a photograph snapped in a drunken moment. “Before and Again” by Barbara Delinsky follows a young woman living under a new identity in Vermont. “Death Comes in Through the Kitchen” by Teresa Dovalpage is a murder mystery set in Cuba. “Bring Me Back” by B.A. Paris begins with a woman disappearing at a rest stop in France. “Spymaster” by Brad Thor in an adventure featuring Scot Harvath and his team. “Marry Me By Sundown” by Johanna Lindsey is a western. “When We Found Home” by Susan Mallery is a family saga.
DVDs
“Lost Empires” is the Masterpiece Theatre production starring Colin Firth and Laurence Olivier. “Putin’s War” is a Canadian Broadcasting Corp. investigation into the Russian leader that aired on PBS. “The Giver” stars Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep. “Sing Street” tells of a 14-year-old boy in 1980s Dublin. “I Called Him Morgan” is a documentary about jazz musician Lee Morgan.
Programmed Nooks
We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.
Downloadable e-books
Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.
Downloadable films
For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.
Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.
Thanks to our donors
For books and materials this week, we thank Lisa Nelson, Everett Robinson and our many anonymous donors. We also want to thank Rolly Jackson, the local owner of Papa Murphy’s Pizza, for donating four $25 gift cards in support of your library’s Summer Reading Program. These gift cards were given away as prizes at our summer reading party on July 27.
Quotable quote
“Isn’t it nice to think that tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it yet?” — Canadian novelist Lucy Maud Montgomery (1874-1942), best known for her Anne of Green Gables books.
Website
For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.
