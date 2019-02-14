Friday Ladies’ Fitness Night to benefit Beyond Words International

By Casey Crow

Special to The PREVIEW

Join us tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 15, for Ladies’ Fitness Night at CrossFit Pagosa. The event will benefit Beyond Words International, a newly founded nonprofit that aims to bring healing to survivors of trauma through the arts.

You don’t want to miss this opportunity to hang out with your girlfriends, work up a sweat and learn more about the mission of Beyond Words. Ladies’ Night is open to all ages and levels, from fitness beginners to those who live at the gym. Membership to CrossFit Pagosa is not required for attendance.

Ladies’ Night will include a preprogrammed workout with plenty of options for scaling and modification, followed by a casual meet up for drinks and discussion.

Entrance to Ladies’ Fitness Night is by donation. All donations are tax deductible and 100 percent of proceeds go toward supporting the work of Beyond Words in Pagosa Springs and abroad.

Upcoming projects include our Kids Art Camp: “The Art of Being Me,” which aims to encourage creativity and self-expression in Pagosa kids through art, music and dance.

Beyond Words is also sending a team of highly qualified artists and therapists to facilitate arts-based therapy for refugees, as well as provide training and support to humanitarian aid workers in LM Village Refugee Camp in Greece this summer.

Come out tomorrow night to learn more about our vision, make new friends and get your body moving. Ladies’ Night will be held at CrossFit Pagosa, located at 81 Greenbriar Drive, on Friday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m.

Our team is grateful for the opportunity to offer the healing aspects of art to those in our community, our country and the world. Thank you for your support in our efforts.

You can make a tax-deductible donation by:

• Donating on our Facebook page at @beyondwordsintl.

• Sending a check to Beyond Words International, mailed to P.O. Box 291, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Learn more about BWI on Facebook or by emailing beyondwordsintl@gmail.com.

