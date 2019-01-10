- News
Photos courtesy Samuel Bricker of Wolf Creek Ski Area
Wolf Creek Ski Area reported a summit depth of 65 inches of snow on Wednesday with 16 inches of fresh powder in the last seven days. Prior to that, a New Year’s storm brought 34 inches of snow to the mountain along with excellent ski conditions. Snowfall at the ski area season to date is 156 inches.
