Freeride documentary ‘North of Nightfall’ premieres in Pagosa Springs on June 14

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Annie Sewell
Special to The PREVIEW
Ride along with Freeride legends Darren Berrecloth and Cam Zink, as well as up-and-comers Carson Storch and Tom van Steenbergen, as they descend massive big mountain lines on Axel Heiberg Island in “North of Nightfall,” premiering at the Liberty Theatre on Thursday, June 14.
Hidden among the glaciers, high in the Arctic Circle are mountain bike lines too incredible to ignore. Harsh temperatures, volatile weather and nine-month winters mean that the area is normally devoid of human life. But, each summer, this frozen landscape flourishes under endless daylight, revealing a spectacular ecosystem.
Here the riders discover a changing environment steeped in history, along with challenging descents unlike anything anyone’s ridden to date. Their goal: to explore, build up to and ride the biggest lines ever. The adventure will not only test their skill, but also their sanity, as they attempt to push freeriding’s progression 12 hours from the nearest hospital during days without a beginning or end.
“North of Nightfall” premieres Thursday, June 14, at the Liberty Theatre, 418 Pagosa St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 at the door and online at http://www.eventbrite.com/o/dust2-11032331494.
Concessions available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit DUST2.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Films, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Top Stories, Updates