Free weekly garden talk: successive sowing and garden planning

By Leslie Wustrack

Pagosa Springs Community Gardeners

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is sponsoring a free online educational series on gardening throughout the spring and summer months.

Renowned expert Ron Chacey covers all topics related to gardening in the Pagosa Springs area. All gardening talks are free and accessible via computer or telephone

On Wednesday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m., Chacey, the eminent regional vegetable grower and an original founder of the Pagosa Springs Community Garden, will discuss extending your growing season with successive sowing coupled with garden planning.

The evening’s format begins with photos of Chacey’s personal garden and an instructional video, and he will discuss what he is currently doing in his garden. An in-depth presentation on best practices of garden planning and the type of vegetables appropriate for mid-summer successive sowing for a vegetable garden will follow. All participants will be muted, but will invited to send in questions on his presentation and on any gardening topic.

An avid grower with seven decades plus of experience, Chacey is a believer in trial and error in all areas of gardening. Chacey believes that learning from mistakes is the foundation of successful gardening.

The 5:30 p.m. free gardening talk will be held via Zoom or telephone. To join our email list and receive weekly talk information, please send an email to pagosaspringscommunitygarden@gmail.com. For the July 15 talk, please visit http://www.Facebook.com/PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden or email PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com for easy links to the talks.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is located at the end of 5th Street on the San Juan River in downtown Pagosa Springs. Decades old, the garden is on land owned by the Town of Pagosa Springs and plots are granted to the town’s citizens free of charge. In 2017, the garden was rejuvenated by community volunteers with the assistance of Pagosa Springs businesses. Raised beds and deer-out fencing were constructed with donated lumber. Soil amendments, fertilizers, seeds, plant starts, tools, hoses and other necessary items are all provided through the generosity of Pagosa Springs businesses. The Town of Pagosa Springs provides free water for the Pagosa Springs Community Garden.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is free and open to all. Residents and town visitors are invited to stop by and enjoy the lovely space.