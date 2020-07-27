Free weekly garden talk: ‘Harvesting and Storing, Part 1’

By Leslie Wustrack

Pagosa Springs Community Gardeners

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is sponsoring a free online educational series on gardening throughout the spring and summer months. Renowned expert Ron Chacey covers all topics related to gardening in the Pagosa Springs area. All gardening talks are free and accessible via computer or telephone

On Wednesday, July 29, at 5:30 p.m., Chacey, the eminent regional vegetable grower and an original founder of the Pagosa Springs Community Garden, will present “Harvesting and Storing, Part 1.”

The evening’s format begins with photos of Chacey’s personal garden and a discussion of what he is currently doing in his garden. An in-depth presentation on harvesting and storing vegetables will follow.

Chacey stated, “These subjects are large and will require at least two or more weeks to cover.”

Deciding when to pick each vegetable can be difficult; every vegetable exhibits unique indicators. The best methods of storage, short and long term, for each vegetable will also be discussed. If interested, viewers who have a particular vegetable that they’d appreciate Chacey discussing, are invited to email their requests to PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com. During Chacey’s talk, participants will be muted, but will be invited to send in questions on his presentation and on any gardening topic.

An avid grower with seven decades plus of experience, Chacey is a believer in trial and error in all areas of gardening. Chacey believes that learning from mistakes is the foundation of successful gardening.

The 5:30 p.m. free gardening talk will be held via Zoom or telephone. To join our email list and receive weekly talk information, please send an email to pagosaspringscommunitygarden@gmail.com. For the July 29 talk, please visit http://www.Facebook.com/PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden or email PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com for easy links to the talks.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is located at the end of 5th Street on the San Juan River in downtown Pagosa Springs. Decades old, the garden is on land owned by the Town of Pagosa Springs and plots are granted to the town’s citizens free of charge. In 2017, the garden was rejuvenated by community volunteers with the assistance of local Pagosa Springs businesses. Raised beds and deer-out fencing were constructed with donated lumber. Soil amendments, fertilizers, seeds, plant starts, tools, hoses and other necessary items are all provided through the generosity of Pagosa Springs businesses. The Town of Pagosa Springs provides free water for the Pagosa Springs Community Garden.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is free and open to all. Residents and town visitors are invited to stop by and enjoy the lovely space.