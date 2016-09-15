Free website creation for adults, fiction writing for teens and therapy dogs for kids

A session on how to create a website for business or personal use will take place tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, using weebly.com, an easy-to-use website creator, led by Rachael, our new adult services librarian.

You should bring digital files such as photographs that you would like to include on your website. You will need an email address to register for a weebly.com account. Registration is required.

Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon, youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grades are invited to share their favorite books with Penny and Cassia, therapy dogs who love listening to stories, at a Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.

Next Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 5 p.m., teens in the seventh through 12th grades are invited to a fan fiction writing event where you’ll be coming up with stories about some of our favorite characters.

These are just three of the many creative, educational and fun events going on regularly for all ages at your library. To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.

GED and adult education

Now that school has started, Mark Wardell has returned to your library for the high school equivalency (formerly known as GED) classes.

In addition to helping people study to take the high school equivalency tests, he also can help adults with other educational needs, including college applications, college placement tests, trade/vocational school entry, student aid (loans and scholarships) and more.

Anyone interested is encouraged to come in to see how Wardell can help with your adult educational needs on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m.

Teen advisory board

Today, Thursday, Sept. 15, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

All-ages gaming

Join us tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. to enjoy video gaming on the Wii and X-box 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

Otaku for teens

Fifth- through 12th-graders are invited Monday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 5 p.m. to come to watch some anime with your friends and talk about your favorite manga.

DIY for adults

At this month’s DIY on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m., we’ll make book mobiles. These beautiful hanging pieces turn any book into a work of art. Materials provided. Complete mobiles will be displayed in the library through October. No registration is required.

Open play for youngsters

Every Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m., a new open play session for ages 5 and under provides fun toys, puppets, puzzles and more for an hour of open playtime. Youngsters can socialize, pretend, play and pick up a few books while they are here.

Tech sessions

Rachael is available for Tech Tuesday sessions from 10 a.m. to noon. Drop in with your technology questions.

Note there will be no Tech Thursdays for the next several months because there will be sessions at the Ross Aragon Community Center on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Teen gaming

Teen gaming happens Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teen gaming fans in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., join Michael for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join Michael for a short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Nonfiction

“The Best Things in Life Are Free” is a Lonely Planet money-saving travel guide. “The Family Handyman 100 Weekend Projects Anyone Can Do” describes easy, practical projects using basic tools and standard materials. “Raising Wild” by Michael P. Branch is a collection of essays about life in Nevada’s Great Basin Desert. “In Trump We Trust” by Ann Coulter is this conservative observer’s view of the reasons for the Trump message’s success. “The Boy Who Runs” by sportswriter John Brant is a biography of Ugandan runner Julius Achon.

“Just Shut Up and Do It!” by success expert Brian Tracy offers seven steps to achieve your goals. “See Ya at the Top” by Lori Weiher explores the world of BASE jumping and BASE jumpers. “American Heiress” by Jeffrey Toobin delves into the kidnapping and trial of Patty Hearst. “Love Is All You Need” by Jennifer Arnold is a new approach to educating your dog. “The Nazi Titanic” by Robert P. Watson reveals the story of this World War II ship.

DVDs

“Cadfael” is set one of this series. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” is a romantic comedy. “Obsessed” is a Jim Gaffigan comedy performance. “Japan” is another in the Rudy Maxa’s World Exotic Places series. “Maigret” is the PBS Masterpiece Mystery complete collection.

Other novels

“The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead chronicles a young slave’s desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. “The Last Days of Night” by Graham Moore is the story of a billion-dollar legal fight over who invented the light bulb, Edison or Westinghouse. “The Invisible Life of Ivan Isaenko” by Scott Stambach is the story of a 17-year-old lifelong resident of a Belarus hospital.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics, in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we have purchased IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight e-readers with content for adults contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Rice Reavis, Lisa Nelson and several anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“Always remember, there is a difference between skepticism and cynicism. Too many journalists, and too many of our politicians, have lost sight of that boundary line.” — Thomas Friedman, bestselling author and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for The New York Times.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.

