Free vision screenings at 9Health Fair April 27

By Constance d’Angelis

Special to The PREVIEW

Did you know that the leading cause of blindness worldwide is cataracts? Cataracts are the most common cause of vision loss for individuals over the age of 40. In fact, according to Prevent Blindness America, there are more cases worldwide of this lens-clouding condition than glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy combined.

Cataracts are opacities or blind spots in the lens of the eye that progress dramatically as we age. More than half of all Americans older than 65 have cataracts to some degree. Cataracts take months, or even years, to fully form, resulting in blurred vision and, if left untreated, they can result in blindness.

At the 9Health Fair from 7 to 11 a.m. on April 27 at Pagosa Springs High School you can get a whole battery of tests for a minimal cost of $35, a free vision check, other screenings and education.

The Pagosa Springs Town Council of Pagosa Springs met on April 2 to approve the proclamation in support of 9Health Fair. More on this next week.

Want to volunteer or offer your health and wellness skills? Contact Sharee Grazda at 731-0317 or email sgrazda@gmail.com. Visit 9HealthFair.org. You can reach Constance at 7LawsofHealth@gmail.com.

Follow these topics: Health, Lifestyle, Top Stories