Free Summer Reading Program now underway

One of our most popular events of the year — the free Summer Reading Program for all ages — started this Monday, June 4, and runs through July 27. Libraries Rock! is this year’s theme.
Sign up at the desk or register from home on our website to get started and pick up (or print out) your first bingo cards. You will receive a free book each time you turn in a completed bingo sheet, and kids also will have the option of getting a small toy out of our treasure chest.
Each bingo sheet is filled with age-appropriate activities to help you learn, grow and stay engaged throughout the summer. Completing bingo sheets also enter you into the drawing for our grand prizes that will be awarded for each age group at our closing Summer Reading party on July 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., when everyone will enjoy live music, food and crafts. (Note that you must be present at the party to win a prize.)
We’ll be detailing the prizes in future columns. They will be divided into four age groups: babies to 4 years, children in kindergarten through sixth grade, teens and adults.
The Summer Reading Program offers special events, fun surprises and reading incentives throughout June and July. Examples include the Summer Reading club for kids, a LEGO contest for all ages, special music events for tweens, teens and adults, and an exotic pet shop that will bring an assortment of reptiles, small animals, birds and invertebrates to the library.
Summer Reading themes will be incorporated into our regular programming, as well. Watch for details and dates in this column every week, or pick up an activities calendar so you don’t miss anything.
We hope you will sign up for the Summer Reading Program. It’s fun, it’s educational and it will help your children avoid the dreaded “summer slide” in reading skills that has been documented so often when youngsters take a vacation from books.
Summer Reading Club for kids
Every Friday this month we’ll have fun Summer Reading Club events for kids from 2 to 3 p.m.
June 8, we’ll make wind chimes. On June 15 we’ll do science experiments with dancing raisins. On June 22 you can paint your own masterpiece. On June 29 you can make your own musical instruments out of recyclable materials.
LEGO Club and all-ages contest
Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — this Saturday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.
Also, as part of the Summer Reading Program, we are having an all-ages LEGO contest. Submissions must be turned in between June 18 and 22. Prizes for different age groups will be awarded on June 23 at 12:15 p.m. after LEGO Club. Entries must be built ahead of time and they must be of your own creation, not a LEGO kit or from another source. Also, no Technic or motorized pieces. Entries cannot be larger than 18 inches on any side. Any questions? Ask at your library or phone 264-2209.
Save the date for
Steampunk Crafts
A special Summer Reading edition of steampunk crafts takes place next Thursday, June 14, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for seventh- though 12th-graders when you’ll make wind chimes from gears, keys and whatever else we can find.
Tween gaming
Free gaming for those in the fourth through eighth grades is next Monday, June 11, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Teen gaming
Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Adult education new summer schedule
Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) is going to a new summer schedule. As of this week it takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.
Teen role-playing
The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place Wednesday, June 13, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.
Tech sessions
Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Note there will be no Tech Time on June 21.
Computer/technology classes
Join us on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. for free sessions to learn a technology skill or application.
Today, June 7, is email basics. June 14 reviews Consumer Health Complete, the single most comprehensive resource for consumer health content. There will be no class on June 21. June 28 reviews tools to protect your privacy online.
Family storytimes
Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.
Activities calendars
To be sure you don’t miss any of the free Summer Reading Program events and other activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.
Mysteries and thrillers
“Star of the North” by D.B. John is a thriller set in North Korea.
Novels
“The High Season” by Judy Blundell features locals and visitors at a Long Island beach town one summer.
Nonfiction
“The Last Stand of the Pack” by Arthur H. Carhart, edited by Andrew Gulliford, explores the past and future of wolves in Colorado. “Facts and Fears” by former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper explores the U.S. intelligence community’s successes and failures.
CDs
“Ravenspur: Rise of the Tudors” by Conn Igguldin is the concluding volume of the War of the Roses series set in 1420s England. “Polish” is the Pimsleur level one guide to learning Polish. “Adjustment Day” by Chuck Palahniuk is a dark satire. “The Cast” by Danielle Steel tells of a woman whose stories of her female ancestors become a successful TV series.
DVDs
“Forever My Girl” follows a country music star who left his bride to pursue his fame and fortune. “The Making of a Lady” is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. “Steve McQueen American Icon” is the true story of the actor’s spiritual quest narrated by Gary Sinise. “Black Panther” is the Marvel Studios action-packed sci-fi adventure.
Large print
“Flight of the Hawk: The River” by W. Michael Gear is book one of the Novel of the American West series. “A World of Hurt” by Tim Bryan is a Wilkie John western. “Preacher’s Kill” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is book 24 of the First Mountain Men series.
Programmed Nooks
We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.
Downloadable e-books
Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.
Downloadable films
For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.
Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.
Thanks to our donors
For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors.
Quotable quote
“Experts increasingly argue that contentment is something we can cultivate and increase with a set of learned skills. One way is to count your blessings. Studies have repeatedly shown that expressing gratitude — by keeping a weekly journal of things you are grateful for or jotting down a short list each day, for instance — leaves people feeling less stressed, healthier and more optimistic for the future.” — “The Week” magazine.
Website
For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.
