Free square dance class open through September

By Carla Roberts
Special to The PREVIEW
The Wild West Squares of Pagosa Springs are offering a free 10-week Introduction to Square Dance, with classes continuing to accept new students on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. The next class is Sept. 21 at the PLPOA Clubhouse.
Enroll now for this free class by calling Carla Roberts at 903-6478. Enrollment is open through the month of September.
Wild West Squares is a modern western square dance teaching program that starts at a basic level, so new dancers can quickly master enough calls (or dance steps) to experience the exhilaration of dancing in a group setting.
Learn teamwork, stretch you mind and body and develop friendships with a growing group of enthusiastic dancers. The class focus is for everyone to have an enjoyable dance session while learning the building blocks of square dance.
This is a fun, easygoing and free class open to families, couples and singles. Suggested age for children is at least 8 years old.
Health benefits of square dancing
Square dancing combines mental concentration with many aspects of good physical exercise including sustained activity, flexibility, balance and coordination.
Square dancers can walk between 2.5 and 5 miles in a typical evening of dancing, burning calories with every step. Dancing continuously for 10 to 15 minutes at a time improves cardiovascular conditioning. Five-minute breaks allow dancers to socialize with others from diverse backgrounds who share a common joy. The energy put into dancing has an effect on heart rate, blood pressure, rate of calorie burn and cholesterol profile.
It is widely accepted that mentally challenging activities can significantly reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Seniors who exercised their minds lowered their risk of developing dementia by as much as 75 percent. Square dancing is known to protect against dementia, presumably because it requires multiple mental and physical skills.
Stay healthy this fall with square dancing every Wednesday night from 7 to 8 p.m., continuing Sept. 21 through Nov. 23 at the PLPOA Clubhouse in Pagosa Springs, located at 230 Port Ave. To best enjoy dancing, wear comfortable clothes and clean shoes.
