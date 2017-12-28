Free old-time music concert and dance party Jan. 17

By Carla Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Start the new year with a Wild West Party featuring the Six Dollar String Band from Durango on Jan. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the PLPOA Clubhouse in Pagosa Springs.

The Six Dollar String Band captures the exuberant, communal and unifying spirit inherent in old-time music. In their hometown — the mountainous and musically diverse micropolitan of Durango — they are widely regarded for their tight, driving and passionate sound.

The Six Dollar String Band is: Robin Davis, guitar; Jimi Giles, bass; Brendan Shafer, banjo; and Tony Holmquist, fiddle.

This family-friendly Wild West Party includes demonstrations of modern western square dance with caller Carla Roberts of the Wild West Squares, refreshments and a community “barn” dance with live music for anyone who would like to try very simple and fun square dance activities. No partner is necessary.

Jan. 17 is also the kick-off night for a new 2018 square dance class. Come and meet the students and teaching “angels” of the Wild West Squares who are part of an outstanding group of square dancers enjoying the camaraderie of learning and laughing together while dancing.

If you are interested in joining, new classes will continue enrollment through January of 2018. Call 903-6478 to register by phone or register in person at the Wild West Party on Jan. 17.

With live old-time music, square dance demos and a community barn dance or general ruckus, the Wild West Party on Jan. 17 is a free evening of entertainment for the whole family to attend. The PLPOA Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave. in Pagosa Springs. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call Roberts at 903-6478.

