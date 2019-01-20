Free legal resource fair set for Feb. 7 in Durango

By Tammy Tyner

Special to The PREVIEW

The 6th Judicial District Access to Justice Committee, Southwest Colorado Bar Association and Colorado Legal Services are sponsoring a free Legal Resource Fair on Feb. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the La Plata County Fairgrounds in the exhibit hall.

Attendees can “Ask-A-Lawyer” about various legal topics and also learn about related resources in a “one-stop shopping” venue.

Local attorneys will staff tables and answer questions on the following areas of law:

• Contracts and debts.

• Criminal/juvenile/sealing records.

• Employment.

• Family law.

• Immigration.

• Landlord/tenant.

• Wills/living wills/estate planning/probate/power of attorney/do not resuscitate.

• Workers’ compensation.

Other resources will be available:

• Immigrant services.

• Court services: Self-represented litigant coordinator, family court facilitator, protective proceedings and small claims court.

• Mediation.

A Spanish interpreter will be available. Free finger food and beverages will be provided.

For further information, contact Lynne Sholler, chair, 6th Judicial Access to Justice Committee, 1099 Main Avenue, No. 409, Durango, CO 81301, 375-7756 or Lynne@ShollerEdwards.com.

