Free legal document preparation coming to Senior Center on Jan. 25

VITA will be returning to prepare federal and state income tax returns at no charge as part of the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The planned dates are Feb. 23 and March 16, by appointment only. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000.

Please call 264-2167 for more information or to make an appointment.

Free legal document preparation

The San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging will provide legal services for seniors through the program attorney, Daniel Fiedler. Fiedler will be spending the day at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center on Jan. 25.

Following are the legal services Fiedler can assist with:

• Public benefits and utilities shut off.

• Landlord-tenant problems, such as persons being evicted.

• Simple wills, power of attorneys, medical durable power of attorney and living wills.

• Consumer issues such as advocating for persons harassed by debt collectors.

• Emergency limited long-term care guardianship and domestic problems, such as abuse.

Please come by or call the Senior Center office (inside the Ross Aragon Community Center) located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. or call 264-2167 to schedule an appointment.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next Health and Wellness date is Jan. 16.

San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging: Alzheimer’s Act to become law

By Kay Kaylor

As the part-time long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County, I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge, a 24-hour extended care home, and BeeHive, an assisted living residence. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care and quality of life.

Alzheimer’s advocates are celebrating the new year with positive news from Congress. The House passed on Dec. 19, 2018, an act first introduced in November 2017 and passed by the Senate Dec. 12, 2018, the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act.

The BOLD Infrastructure establishes Alzheimer’s Centers of Excellence throughout the country to expand and promote innovative and effective Alzheimer’s interventions. It provides funding to state, local and tribal public health departments to implement those interventions and to carry out the Public Health Road Map, including promoting early detection and diagnosis, reducing risk, and preventing avoidable hospitalizations.

Finally, the act increases the collection, analysis and timely reporting of data on cognitive decline and caregiving to inform future public health actions.

More than 5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s and, without significant action, as many as 16 million Americans are predicted to have Alzheimer’s by 2050. According to supporters, the BOLD Infrastructure public health actions will allow individuals with Alzheimer’s to live in their homes longer and delay costly institutionalized care.

For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 3 — Salmon, green chili and corn enchiladas, steamed asparagus with lemon, milk, salad bar and Key lime pie.

Friday, Jan. 4 — Beef bourguignon, new potatoes with green beans, French baguette with butter, milk and salad bar.

Monday, Jan. 7 — Pork baked ziti, roasted cauliflower soup, glazed carrots, focaccia bread with butter, milk and salad bar.

Tuesday, Jan. 8 — Chicken and dumplings, cabbage steaks, buttered corn, milk, salad bar and baked apples.

Wednesday, Jan. 9 — Beef meatball open-faced sandwich, snap pea medley, cream of zucchini soup, milk, salad bar and orange dessert.

Thursday, Jan. 10 — Turkey pot pie on puff pastry, bacon green beans, milk, salad bar and carrot cake.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Senior News, Top Stories