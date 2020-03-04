Free legal clinic set for March 13 at library

By Ric Morgan

Special to The PREVIEW

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will be featured from 2 to 3 p.m. on the second Friday of each month at the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library, 811 San Juan St.

By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues and civil protection orders.

Walk-ins are welcome; no appointment necessary. All first-come, first served; all free.

Upcoming dates in 2020 are: March 13, April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.

