Free legal clinic at library

By Ric Morgan

Special to The SUN

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on the second Friday of each month at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library at 811 San Juan St.

By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues and civil protection orders.

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. It is all first-come, first-served and all free.

Clinic dates for 2020 are: Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 13, April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.

