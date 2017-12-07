Free legal aid day set for seniors and people with disabilities

Anthony D. Edwards of Sholler Edwards LLC will be at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center for consultation on Dec. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The free legal aid is provided by the San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging.

Edwards offers assistance with public benefits and utilities shut off; landlord/tenant problems; older adults being evicted; simple wills; power of attorney; medical durable power of attorney and living wills; consumer issues such as advocating for persons harassed by debt collectors; emergency limited long-term care guardianship and domestic problems, such as abuse (all inclusive: exploitation, emotional, physical, etc.); and elder abuse education presentations: financial exploitation, emotional, physical, etc.

Please call the Senior Center for an appointment, 264-2167.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

The next wellness event will be Dec. 20.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

Medical alert system

Medical Alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging long-term care ombudsmen: New long-term care regulations

By Kay Kaylor

As the ombudsman for Archuleta County, I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge and BeeHive Homes. Federal and state laws protect these residents and the second phase of the new long-term care regulations took effect Nov. 28. As noted in an earlier column, various entities are challenging these new laws, which were written after a lengthy process to further protect vulnerable residents.

Every nine to 15 months, the Colorado Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services Division conducts a survey of each nursing and assisted living home to determine compliance of federal and state laws, unless complaints initiate more frequent surveys.

The new survey process is even more resident-centered, with changes in the following areas: behavioral health services; dietary services; quality assurance and performance improvements; infection control and antibiotic stewardship; smoking policies; resident rights and facility responsibilities (required contact information); freedom from abuse, neglect and exploitation; admission, transfer and discharge rights (transfer/discharge documentation); comprehensive person-centered care planning; pharmacy services (psychotropic medications); dental services (replacing dentures); and facility assessment of residents.

For readers who have friends and relatives in long-term care homes out of state, the same survey will be used throughout the United States. In future columns, I will explain the survey process in detail.

For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7 — Country-fried chicken, mashed cauliflower, white country gravy, green peas and salad bar.

Friday, Dec. 8 — Lemon baked tilapia, brown rice pilaf, Mexican beets, yellow squash casserole, salad bar and pumpkin muffin.

Monday, Dec. 11 — Chicken tostada, eggplant medley, Mexicali corn, salad bar and pineapple/orange cake.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 — Beef red chili, zucchini medley, charro beans, cornbread and salad bar.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 — Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, yellow squash medley, salad bar and carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Thursday, Dec. 14 — Sweet and sour pork, brown fried rice with egg, sugar snap pea medley, roasted cauliflower with red peppers and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

