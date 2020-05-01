Free Internet access points available in town for locals

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

For Archuleta County residents who may not have adequate or any Internet access, there are numerous methods to get connected around town during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Archuleta County Broadband Services Management Office (BSM) has provided a free public Internet access point at Pagosa Springs Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

The BSM website explains that interested parties can use the access point at Town Hall 24 hours a day, seven days a week; those who are looking to connect should connect to the “TOPS Guest” Wi-Fi network and do not need a password to connect.

For parking, the BSM website notes that people can park anywhere in the Town Hall parking lot except for the town’s police department parking lot on the south side of Town Hall.

Archuleta County residents will also be allowed to park in the dirt lot to the east across Hot Springs Boulevard from Town Hall, the BSM website explains.

However, if you have questions, do not go into Town Hall, the BSM notes. Instead, email bsm@archuletacounty.org.

In an interview on April 29, BSM Communications Manager Jason Cox explained the motivation behind this decision.

“Our mission as part of improving broadband service into the community is about providing access as universally as we can,” he said.

Library and

other opportunities

There is another access point for locals to use from their cars at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, located at 811 San Juan St.

Additionally, Zito Media is offering its 20-by-2 megabit Internet service free of charge for two months for low-income residents.

More information on this program can be found by calling (800) 365-6988, texting (814) 200-0728 or emailing support@zitomedia.com.

For New Mexico residents, Kinetic by Windstream is offering two months of service free, as well as other offerings.

For more information on this program, visit windstream.com or www.lifelinesupport.org.

