Free gardening talks by local experts announced

By Leslie Wustrack
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Community Gardeners are sponsoring free gardening talks throughout the summer months. Local renowned expert gardeners will cover all topics related to gardening in the Pagosa Springs area. The talks are free and open to the public.
The first free talk was held on June 3 at the Community Garden. Richard Miller gave a presentation entitled “Gardening 101.” The well-attended get-together covered everything from seeds to harvesting.
The second free talk in the summer-long series will be held at the River Pointe Coffee House meeting room on June 20 at 4:30 p.m. Lake McCullough will discuss “Gardening with Herbs: Medicinal and Culinary.” McCullough has an extensive background in and knowledge of herbs. She will be discussing what herbs to grow, what type of environment is required to ensure herbs flourish, and what their purposes are. The talk will be followed by a question-and-answer period.
The third free talk in the series, “Are Your Plants Thirsty?” will be presented by Jean Strahlendorf, Mountain High Garden Club president. Strahlendorf will offer a thorough understanding of how to water your plants properly. She will discuss the needs of different plants and methods of determining a proper watering amount and schedule. Strahlendorf’s talk will be held at the River Pointe Coffee House on June 27 at 4:30 p.m.
For more information or to receive the complete summer-long schedule, send an email to pagosaspringscommunitygarden@gmail.com. All talks are free and open to the public.