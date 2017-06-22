Free gardening talk announced​: The correct techniques of watering

By ​Leslie Wustrack​

The Pagosa Springs Community Gardeners are sponsoring free gardening talks throughout the summer months. Local renowned expert gardeners will cover all topics related to gardening in the Pagosa Springs area. The talks are free and open to the public.

​On Tuesday, June 27, Jean Strahlendorf, Mountain High Garden Club president and a Pagosa Springs Community Gardener, will discuss the proper techniques of watering plants. Strahlendorf’s presentation, titled “Are Your Plants Thirsty?” will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the River Pointe Coffee House meeting room, 445 San Juan St.

A perennial gardener for over 30 years and a Colorado vegetable gardener for over five years, Strahlendorf holds a Ph.D. in pharmacology and is a professor of physiology in the Department of Medicine at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

Her practical presentation will include correct methods of watering such as how to, how often and when to water different crops to protect them from burn and disease, how to quench your plants’ thirst without wasting water and how to use proper watering methods to achieve maximum plant production. The talk will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

The ​fourth​ free talk in the series, “​Weeds: How to Prevent Them. Not Just A Chemical Talk,” will be presented by ​Ethan Proud, Archuleta County weed and pest supervisor and a Pagosa Springs Community Gardener. Proud will discuss the interaction between humans and weeds, the prevention of weeds and natural methods to control weeds. Proud’s talk will be held in the River Pointe Coffee House meeting room on July 18 at 4:30 p.m.

​All talks will begin promptly at 4:45 p.m. ​For more information or to receive the complete summer-long schedule, send an email to pagosaspringscommunitygarden@gmail.com ​or visit facebook.com/pagosaspringscommunitygarden​. All talks are free and open to the public.

