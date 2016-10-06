Free fall Lifelong Learning Lectures for adults and kitchen construction for kids

The fall series of the ever-popular Lifelong Learning Lectures begins next Thursday, Oct. 13, with outstanding talks from 5:30-7 p.m. for the next six weeks. Here are the first three. We hope you will take advantage of these interesting presentations.

No registration is required and they will help keep your mind agile.

• Oct.13: Mary Jo Coulehan, executive director of the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, will offer tips on starting your own successful business.

• Oct. 20: Ana M. Sancho Sama, Ph.D., will offer an introduction to the Enneagram personality system, a model of human personality.

• Oct. 27: Roberta Tolan, CSU extension director, will describe trees and scrubs appropriate for mountain landscapes like ours.

We also have a fun free new session for kids in the first through fifth grades. Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m., kids interested in being builders, makers and engineers will use ordinary stuff from the kitchen to make an indestructible super structure. We’ve got the supplies — just bring your imagination.

Bye-bye to Flipster

For the past two years, we have offered free access to digital magazines via the online Flipster service. This is an expensive service — almost $3,000 a year — that has been used less and less often by our patrons in the past several months. For this reason, we dropped Flipster as of Sept. 30. We may revisit this decision in the future, but, for now, it didn’t seem a wise use of taxpayer money for the amount we paid and the limited use it had. We hope our few Flipster fans understand.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Reading with therapy dogs

Today, Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 5 p.m., youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grades are invited to share their favorite books with Penny and Cassia, therapy dogs who love listening to stories, at a Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.

Teen advisory board

Today, Thursday, Oct. 6, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

Tech sessions

Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is a Microsoft Word basics session. Registration is required.

Rachael is also available for Tech Tuesday sessions from 10 a.m. to noon. Drop in with your technology questions.

Note there will be no Tech Thursdays for the next several months because there will be sessions at the Ross Aragon Community Center on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LEGO Club

The LEGO Club for kids ages 6-12 meets Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. We’ve got the LEGOs — just bring your imagination.

Book club for adults

The free book club for adults meets next Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. to discuss the novel “The Buddha in the Attic” by Julie Otsuka about mail-order Japanese brides. If you need a copy, let us know.

The adult book club meets the second Tuesday of each month to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles.

Teen book club

The free teen book club meets next Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 5 p.m., when seventh- through 12th-graders will enjoy snacks while they discuss “The Witch Hunter” by Virginia Boecker. Pick up a copy at the library.

Adult DIY

This month’s DIY session next Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. features easy-to-make pumpkin garlands that are great for holiday decorations. No registration is required.

Teen gaming

Teen gaming happens Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teen gaming fans in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join Michael for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join Michael for a short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Nonfiction

“Indefensible” by Michael Griesbach explores facts left out of the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.” “Peace Jobs” by David J. Smith is a college student’s guide to career options working for peace. “Life Story” by Gerald Moore is a memoir of a Life magazine editor in the glory days of print. “The Butterfly Hours” by writing teacher Patty Dann helps you transform memories into a memoir. “Soup Cleanse Cookbook” by Nicole Centeno provides 75 plant-based and gluten-free recipes. “Reasons to Smile” by Andrea Knauss and Elizabeth Martins is a collection of 56 short writings and photos celebrating people living with Down syndrome.

Large print

“The Pigeon Tunnel” by John Le Carre is a memoir. “Damaged” by Lisa Scottoline is a Mary DiNunzio mystery. “Zigzag” by Bill Pronzini contains two novellas and two short stories featuring the Nameless Detective. “A Great Reckoning” by Lousie Penny is an Armand Gamache mystery.

Mysteries and thrillers

“The Wonder” by Emma Donoghue is a psychological thriller set in Ireland. “Home” by Harlan Coben starts when one of two boys kidnapped a decade ago is located.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

CDs

“Smooth Operator” by Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall is a Teddy Fay and Stone Barrington mystery. “Tom Clancy’s Op-Center Scorched Earth” by George Galdorisi is a thriller. “Dark Carousel” by Christine Feehan is a Carpathian vampire story. “Sting” by Sandra Brown starts with a kidnapping in a seedy bar. “Harmony” by Carolyn Parkhurst tells of the problems of a genius daughter.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight e-readers with content for adults contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

DVDs

“Max” is the story of a military-trained dog. “Me Before You” is a love story. “Cadfael Set 2” takes place in medieval England. “Woman of Substance” contains the Emma Harte trilogy by Barbara Taylor Bradford. “Snapped” is seasons one and two of The Killer Collection. “A Touch of Frost” is collection one of the British detective series. “The Poisoner’s Handbook” is the story of forensic chemistry.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we have purchased IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Joy Schweng, Lisa Nelson and several anonymous donors. For their generous donation, we thank Dick and Vimmie Ray.

Quotable quote

“Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.” — Eleanor Roosevelt.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.

Follow these topics: Library, Library News, Lifestyle