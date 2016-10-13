Free fall Lifelong Learning Lecture series starts today

The fall series of the ever-popular Lifelong Learning Lectures begins today, Thursday, Oct. 13, with outstanding talks from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for the next six Thursdays.

Pick up a brochure at your library with more information on these interesting presentations. No registration is required and they will help keep your mind agile.

• Oct. 13: Mary Jo Coulehan, executive director of the Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce, will speak on “Starting your business basics.”

• Oct. 20: Ana M. Sancho Sama, Ph.D., will offer an introduction to the Enneagram Personality System, a model of human personality.

• Oct. 27: Roberta Tolan, CSU extension director, will describe trees and scrubs appropriate for mountain landscapes.

• Nov. 3: Enrique Garcia, a forestry student from Madrid, will speak on the forests of Spain.

• Nov. 10: Musicians Jessica Peterson and Paul Roberts will discuss the wide-ranging benefits of music with demonstrations on flutes and string instruments.

• Nov. 17: Herman Martinez and Patricia Martinez will explore the traditions and lifeways of the Indo-Hispano communities of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Backpacks available for free checkout

We can help if you want to enjoy a last fall camping trip. Thanks to a partnership between Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado State Library, we have two backpacks for free checkout that contain a state park pass, binoculars, a wildlife guide, a trees and wildlife guide, a book about the 42 state parks, and more.

The backpacks can be checked out for a full week and renewed for an additional week. They cannot be placed on hold. Consider it a “Lucky Day” pickup item, meaning that if you come in and it’s available, you can check it out.

All-ages gaming

Enjoy video gaming on Wii and X-box 360 Kinect with your friends and family tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 14, from 2 to 3:15 p.m.

Otaku

Monday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. fifth- through 12th-graders will meet for Otaku. Watch some anime with your friends and talk about your favorite manga.

Tech sessions

Rachael is available for Tech Tuesday sessions from 10 a.m. to noon. Drop in with your technology questions.

Note there will be no Tech Thursdays for the next several months because there will be sessions at the Ross Aragon Community Center on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Teen gaming

Teen gaming happens Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teen gaming fans in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., join Michael for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join Michael for a short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Nonfiction

“A Call to Mercy” by Mother Teresa with new material was published to coincide with Pope Francis’ Year of Mercy. “How to Make a Spaceship” by Julian Guthrie tells of the heroes of modern spaceflight. “Star Talk” from the National Geographic Channel explores space travel, sci-fi, the universe and more. “Finding Your Voice” by Natalie Grant offers advice for women to live their God-given passions out loud. “In Such Good Company” is a memoir by Carol Burnett. “The Beautiful Wife” uses inspiring stories along with biblical principles to guide and encourage any wife.

Large print

“Always a Cowboy” by Linda Lael Miller is a Carsons of Mustang Creek western. “Robert B. Parker’s Debt to Pay” by Reed Farrel Coleman is a Jesse Stone mystery.

Mysteries and thrillers

“Woman of God” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro begins with the announcement of a new pope. “The Kept Woman” by Karin Slaughter is a psychological thriller set in Georgia. “Reckless Creed” by Alex Kava features Ryder Creed and his K-9 search and rescue dog.

Other novels

“The Undoing of Saint Silvanus” by Beth Moore explores the lives of people in a New Orleans apartment house. “The Wish” by Beverly Lewis is Amish fiction.

CDs

“Leave Me” by Gayle Foreman follows a mother who leaves her family when they won’t even help her recuperate from a heart attack. “Jerusalem” by Alan Moore unveils a holographic model of the universe. “Debt to Pay” by Reed Farrel Coleman is a Jesse Stone story. “Lady Cop Makes Trouble” by Amy Stewart is a Kopp Sisters mystery.

DVDs

“Latino Americans” is a PBS series documenting a 500-year legacy. “9 Months That Made You” show the lasting effects of our time in the womb. “My Brother Jonathan” stars Daniel Day-Lewis. “Pocahontas” is a Disney film. “Mustang” with Turkish dialogue and English subtitles was an Academy Award nominee this year.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we have purchased IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight e-readers with content for adults contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Bruce Wilke, James Van Liere, Jeff Versaw and several anonymous donors. For his generous donation, we are grateful to Ron Tinsley.

Quotable quote

“In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand like a rock.” — Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826), third president of the United States.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.

