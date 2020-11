Free drive-thru flu shot clinic Nov. 19

By Claire Ninde

San Juan Basin Public Health

San Juan Basin Public Health will hold a free drive-thru flu shot clinic on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 502 S. 8th St. All children and adults are welcome. Donations accepted.

Please do not attend if you are experiencing a fever, cough or other illness.

For questions, contact Ashley at 335-2015 or agonzalez@sjbpublichealth.org.