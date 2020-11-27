To address community demand for COVID-19 testing, San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) is working with Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs to provide free COVID-19 testing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2-4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The test site is located at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds at 344 U.S. 84.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed either through known contact or general community interaction, and people in critical sectors who are in frequent contact with the public — early childhood, K-12, first responders and critical government services — should get tested at the free community testing site. No appointment is needed.

SJBPH understands how challenging the COVID-19 pandemic is for everyone, and agency staff sincerely appreciate the efforts of all community members to wear face coverings, social distance, stay home if sick and wash hands well to contain the spread of the virus.

SJBPH reminds anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or anyone who is concerned that they may have been exposed either through known contact or general community interaction to get tested.