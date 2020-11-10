Wednesday COVID-19 testing clinic limited to students and families

- News
Additional information has been released about Wednesday’s free COVID-10 testing at the Ross Aragon Community Center, notably that the testing is limited to asymptomatic Pagosa Springs Middle School students and/or their families.
The testing will take place on a walk-in basis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center.
According to Pagosa Springs Medical Center, “Any middle school student or family member being tested needs to do the following 4 things: (1) wear a mask; (2) maintain social distancing from others; (3) have the demographic form completed for each person who is being tested; and (4) have not had anything to eat or drink for more than 20 minutes prior to arrival.”
Any person who has symptoms should not attend this community clinic – instead, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (e.g., fever, shaking, chills, nasal congestion, runny nose, cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue and/or muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of smell or taste, headache, vomiting/diarrhea) should call Pagosa Springs Medical Center at 731-3700 for an appointment to be tested in a setting that will not potentially expose others.
Pagosa Springs Medical Center offers this testing clinic as a community service in conjunction with Archuleta School District, the Town of Pagosa Springs and San Juan Basin Public Health.
The following information has been updated to reflect the clarification on who can be tested.
On the heels of being notified of two positive cases of COVID-19 at Pagosa Springs Middle School, Archuleta School District announced early Tuesday afternoon that there will be a free COVID-19 testing clinic for middle school students and/or their families tomorrow, Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center.
In a letter addressed to parents, staff and community members, the district explains that the free tests will be a cheek swab and results will be emailed to you in three to five days. A form to fill out prior to the test accompanies this update (Covid-19 Form). Please do not eat or drink 20 minutes before the test.
If your child is currently in quarantine, please do not attend this clinic, but call Pagosa Springs Medical Center to make an appointment for testing.
Wednesday’s clinic is in collaboration with Pagosa Springs Medical Center and the Town of Pagosa Springs.
The letter further outlines, “There is nothing more important to Archuleta School District than the safety and health of our students, our staff, and their families. We are working directly with San Juan Basin Public Health officials to address the cases in our schools.
“Archuleta School District will continue to follow all COVID-19 related safety procedures as outlined by CDPHE.”
The letter later states, “Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together.”
Additionally, the letter includes the following information on COVID-19:
“COVID-19 is transmitted through person-to-person contact and through the exchange of respiratory droplets. As more cases are being confirmed across the state, including in our community, we must continue to be vigilant. If you or any member of your family exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your medical provider for advice.
“The CDC recommends the following best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
“● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
“● Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
“● Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
“● Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.
“● Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.
“● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
“● Stay at home when you are sick.
“● Practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.
“● Wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
For more information about the school-related cases and the status of COVID-19 in Archuleta County, see the Nov. 12 issue of The SUN.