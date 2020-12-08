Free COVID-19 testing available

To address community demand for COVID-19 testing, multiple free testing events are planned and testing continues to be available through a number of local health care facilities.

Free COVID-19 testing events are set for Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 9-11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The test site is located at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds at 344 U.S. 84.

Preregistration for the testing at the fairgrounds is encouraged on the day of the testing at https://curative.com/sites/14533/walkup.

The testing schedule will be modified for the following two weeks and posted at PagosaSUN.com.

PSMC also continues to offer testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients at its facility six days per week.

PSMC CEO Dr. Rhonda Webb reported to The SUN that PSMC continues to test symptomatic patients through its clinic, and offers testing to asymptomatic individuals who may have been exposed through drive-through testing to the right rear of the medical center six days per week.

The drive-thru testing is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day but Sunday.

Other providers offering testing include:

• Archuleta Integrated Healthcare: 264-2104.

• Pagosa Medical Group: 372-0456.

COVID-19 symptoms

The state suggests that people with symptoms should always get tested immediately. Symptoms include:

• Fever or chills.

• Cough.

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

• Fatigue.

• Muscle or body aches.

• Headache.

• New loss of taste or smell.

• Sore throat.

• Congestion or runny nose.

• Nausea or vomiting.

• Diarrhea.