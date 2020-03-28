Free COVID-19 drive-through testing offered Tuesday, March 31

WHAT: Free COVID-19 drive-through testing offered as a collaboration by San Juan Basin Public Health, Pagosa Springs Medical Center, and Archuleta County and its agency response partners.

WHEN and WHERE: Tuesday, March 31, from Noon-4 p.m. at Pagosa Springs Medical Center at 95 S. Pagosa Blvd.

WHO QUALIFIES: The following community members qualify:

Persons who have a doctor’s order (see below); AND

Persons who are symptomatic (e.g., fever, cough, difficulty breathing); AND

Persons who:

are adults over the age of 60, or

have underlying medical conditions (e.g., heart or lung disease, diabetes, or immunocompromised conditions), or

are first responders, or

are healthcare or long-term care workers.

HOW YOU GET AN APPOINTMENT SLOT FOR THE DRIVE-THROUGH TESTING AND HOW THE TESTING WORKS:

Call your doctor/provider to obtain an order (if you do not have a provider, please call PSMC at 9731-3700 to get a telephone appointment to speak to a provider).

Once you have a doctor’s order, call Archuleta County Central Call Center at 970-422-7084 to arrange a time slot for a test.

Be at Pagosa Springs Medical Center at your appointment time. There will be persons in the parking lot at Pagosa Springs Medical Center directing the flow of testing. You will remain in your vehicle for testing (it is possible there could be some wait time so all should have used the bathroom in advance and have desired water/snack in his/her vehicle).

