Free COVID-19 community testing offered in county

By Karla Sluis

Axis Health System

Axis Health System and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) are partnering to provide drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Archuleta Integrated Healthcare clinic, which is located at 52 Village Drive.

Drive-through community testing will be available on Tuesdays from noon to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only. Testing will continue through Tuesday, Aug. 25, depending on community need.

Because this will be a drive-through testing site, appointments are required to manage traffic concerns and distancing requirements. Please call Archuleta Integrated Healthcare at 264-2104 to make an appointment. Quick facts about this community testing effort:

• No referrals or doctors’ orders are needed.

• Testing is open to all members of the community.

• There is no fee for testing from June 2 through Aug. 25.

The COVID-19 tests have been provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in an effort to expand community testing efforts throughout Colorado. Individuals who are part of this community testing effort will be contacted by a medical provider from Archuleta Integrated Healthcare with their results.