Free clothing offered at St. Patrick’s on Oct. 22

By Sally Neel
Special to The PREVIEW
There is a saying, “If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.” However, the women of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church work very hard to make really good things happen for people in Archuleta County, especially when it comes to basic needs. It may sound too good to be true, but free clothes will be in abundance at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church on Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon in the church parish building.
Massive amounts of clothing will be made available, free of charge, for the taking. There will be clothing (infants/boys/girls/men/women), shoes, accessories, bedding, coats, gloves, scarves and much more.
The women of the church have been collecting clothing for months, carefully separating donations of gently used clothing into like sizes and gender. The church’s parish building will be transformed into a clothing facility and the clothes will be stacked on tables and hung on racks in various rooms depending on their category. Children and youth clothing will be displayed in one room, with men’s clothing in another, women’s clothing taking up the largest space in the main hall, and bedding and accessories in a classroom.
After many years of conducting the clothing giveaway, the women have the format down to a fine art. The doors will open at 8 a.m. and guests will be given a large, sturdy trash sack as they enter and told to take whatever they need. Additional sacks will be made available if one isn’t enough.
“There are absolutely no questions asked,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “We don’t evaluate people according to need. We assume if they are there, they need the clothes, and like the parable of the loaves and fishes, we always have clothes left over at the end of the morning.”
Some people come to find clothes for people they know are in need and, for whatever reason, cannot come to the church to get them. Some people come to find nice clothing for job interviews or special occasions. Others come because they or their children need a warm coat or a pair of boots to wear in the cold winter months. There are large stacks of casual clothes, jeans, flannel shirts, T-shirts, pajamas, socks and even underwear, as well as racks of blouses, skirts, dresses, coats, men’s suits and much more.
“It is really amazing the contributions we receive,” said Neel. “There are really some very nice items that come in, things that still have plenty of wear left in them. Some are brand new.”
Indeed, it does sound too good to be true. There are not many opportunities to come and find such an abundance of free gifts made available, no questions asked. But then, the women of the church feel they are called to be Christ’s love in the world.
“God’s grace is free of charge, no strings attached,” said Neel. “We as Christians are called to be Christ’s advocate in the world, to offer that divine grace to all of God’s children. It does seem too good to be true…but, then, that’s the way of God.”