Free class offered on consumer fraud detection and loss prevention

By Betty Diller
Special to The SUN
If you have a telephone, access the Internet, purchase products online, are eligible for jury duty, pay income taxes, have relatives, breathe or do not breathe, you could be the victim of a scam.
Attacks to get your personal information and then your money are increasing every day. There are some things you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud.
The first step is to become a savvy consumer and learn about the types of fraud that may affect you. Then you can learn how to identify and protect your loss of money, identity and peace of mind.
You are invited to a free class on consumer fraud detection and loss prevention sponsored by the Archuleta County sheriff, Archuleta County treasurer and the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.
The class will be held Thursday, June 14, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Archuleta County Extension Office. To register for this free class, contact April Bergman at treasurer@archuletacounty.org or call her at 264-8326.
