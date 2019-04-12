Free books for 4-year-olds at your library starts now

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

For the eighth year, libraries across Colorado are giving a free paperback book to every 4-year-old in the state from April 8-22 as part of a special family literacy project.

Some 75,000 copies of a very special picture book — “Penguinaut!” written by Marcie Colleen and illustrated by Emma Yarlett — are being distributed to children statewide at local libraries, including at your Sisson Library, in either English or Spanish.

“Penguinaut” is the story of Orville, who lives at the zoo surrounded by animal pals who go on exciting adventures. A hang gliding rhino. A deep-sea-diving giraffe. Orville struggles to keep up until one day, he concocts an adventure all his own — to build a spaceship and fly to the moon all by himself.

“Penguinaut” is perfect for every child who’s said, “I can do it myself!” — and then learns that the rewards are much richer when shared with friends. Colleen’s playful text and Yarlett’s charming, whimsical illustrations are sure to delight both children and their parents.

The goal of this annual One Book Colorado program is to encourage families to read together every day and add new books to home libraries to ensure school readiness.

Please come by the library or attend any program and pick up this free book for your 4-year-old youngster. Better yet, bring them in to pick up their books and see the opportunities for fun and learning that are available free at your library.

National Library Week

This week, we join libraries across the United States in celebrating National Library Week April 7-13. We hope you are as happy with your local library as we are to be serving you all year-round.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country.

All-ages movie

Join us, Friday, April 12, from 2 to 3:45 p.m. for a PG movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media, but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.

Legal clinic tomorrow

Friday, April 12, from 2 to 3 p.m., a free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will take place via computer link. Volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for legal issues in the areas of family law, civil litigation, property tax, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veterans benefits and civil protection orders. Please check in at the registration desk. This clinic takes place the second Friday of every month.

LEGO Club on Saturday

Kids aged 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.

Otaku Club

The Otaku (Anime/Manga) Club meets Monday, April 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. Join us to watch anime, talk about manga and Asian cultures, and enjoy snacks. This free club is for those in the fifth through 12th grades.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen writers group

Join us next Wednesday, April 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. for our free teen writers meeting for seventh- through 12th-graders. This group’s interests include stories, poetry, graphic novels and fan fiction.

Computer classes

Join us for free sessions from 1 to 2 p.m. on alternating Thursdays to learn a useful technology skill or application. Today, April 11, covers saving and finding files. April 25 covers two popular genealogy databases. No registration is required.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones. April 17 will feature simple music and movement with Diann Taylor.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.

DVDs: More Academy Award films

“Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse” won best animated feature in both the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.

Other DVDs

“Winterdance” by Gary Paulsen is a memoir of running the Iditarod in wilderness Alaska. “Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindewald” is the second installment in this fantasy series by the creator of Harry Potter. “Men in Tights” is Mel Brooks’ reinvention of the Robin Hood story. “Shetland” is season four. “Sterile Cuckoo” stars Lisa Minelli as a kooky coed. “Colombiana” stars Zoe Saldana as a professional assassin. “Saturday Night Live” is the complete first season.

Mysteries, thrillers and suspense

“My Lovely Wife” by Samantha Downing is a thriller about a couple whose 15-year marriage is getting too interesting. “The Cornwalls Are Gone” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois features a female Army intelligence officer.

Other novels

“Professor Chandra Follows His Bliss” by Rajeev Balasubramanyam features a professor about to embark on the journey of a lifetime.

Short stories

“The Boy Who Was Raised As a Dog” by Dr. Bruce D. Perry and Maia Szalavitz is a collection of stories from a child psychiatrist’s notebook that show how children heal.

Nonfiction

“Ferment” by Holly Davis is a guide to the ancient art of culturing foods from kombucha to sourdough. “Doing Justice” by Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, outlines this prosecutor’s thoughts on crime, punishment and the rule of law. “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Olivia Newton-John is a memoir by this Grammy Award-winning entertainer.

CDs

“Dark Tribute” by Iris Johansen is an Eve Duncan mystery.

Large print

“Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box is a Joe Pickett mystery. “Wolves of Eden” by Kevin McCarthy is a combination historical fiction, western and thriller. “When I Die” by Monty McCord is book two of the Legend of Joe Mundy. “Six in the Wheel” contains two westerns by Mike Sartain and Frank Leslie. “Celtic Empire” by Clive and Dirk Cussler is a Dirk Pitt adventure.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“We don’t need to see where the staircase leads to take the first step.” — Natalie Vie, the first Latina fencer to represent the U.S. at the Pan American Games.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.

