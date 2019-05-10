Free barbecue at Visitor Center: Enter the lottery to adopt a planter bike

By Jennifer Green

Special to The SUN

Back by popular demand, Mayor Don Volger is spearheading the annual initiative to place flowers throughout town.

Area businesses can get involved through the Adopt-a-Bike program. Thirty metal bicycle-shaped planters will be available through a lottery at no cost to interested businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Those selected will be asked to plant and maintain flower arrangements in the baskets throughout the year, changing decorations by season or holiday. Signs with the business/organization name will be attached to each display. The best designs will be recognized on the town’s website and social media pages and participants will be competing for beautification awards.

“The purpose of this program is to generate enthusiasm throughout the community as well as enhance the appearance throughout town,” Volger explained.

In addition, an interactive scavenger hunt to locate the bikes will be launched in early June. Locals and visitors will search for each bike display for the chance to win various prizes from area businesses. Completed scavenger hunts will be returned to the Visitor Center for a spin of the prize wheel.

Enter the Adopt-a-Bike lottery by Friday, May 10, online at http://bit.ly/2019BikePlanterSignup, stop by the Visitor Center or call 585-1200.

To kick off the 2019 campaign, volunteers will be organized for various clean-up efforts on Saturday, May 11, with a free barbecue at the Visitor Center beginning at 12:30 p.m. Winners of the bike planter lottery will also be announced during the event. Everyone is encouraged to get involved on May 11 to be part of this annual community initiative to beautify Pagosa Springs.

