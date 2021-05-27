Fred Leonard Phillips

Fred Leonard Phillips, 73, passed away unexpectedly on May 23. Fred was an avid pilot and passed away doing what he loved.

Fred was born June 16, 1947. He was well known throughout the community for his service, philanthropy and kind heart. Fred was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a smile and warmth that lit up any room. His love for others radiated and to know him was to love him. He cared deeply about his community in Shreveport, La., and Pagosa Springs, Colo. Fred lived an incredible life filled with adventure, excitement, compassion and generosity. His zeal for knowledge began at a young age and he received a BS degree from the University of Colorado in 1969 and an MBA degree from Tulane University in 1972. While Fred dedicated his life to and was a pillar of the oil and gas industry as the president and CEO of Phillips Energy, aviation was his true passion. He learned to fly at age 19, so he was a pilot for 55 years and loved every second of it. Most days of the week, you would find him at the hangar or soaring in the skies. He recently received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for 50 years of flying from the Federal Aviation Administration. He had a fighter mentality and has overcome such tremendous hurdles in his life. He was known for his originality and he excelled living near the edge. He was an accomplished race-car driver, having competed worldwide including the 24 hours of Daytona. In 1974, he was invited to Germany to compete in the Kimberly Cup. Fred enjoyed skydiving and had made over 3,500 jumps. Some of his other hobbies and passions include motorcycling, bicycling and collecting watches and cars.

His children and grandchildren were his true pride and joy. He loved sitting on his back porch, watching the sunset surrounded by those he loved. Fred had finally reached a point in life where he was able to slow down and cherish every moment greatly.

Over the years, Fred has been a board member for many civic and business organizations. He was currently a board member of Aeropres Corporation, American Red Cross Northwest Louisiana Chapter, Southfield School Foundation, and The Betty and Leonard Phillips Deaf Action Center. Fred was also a Tiffany Circle Recipient for his level of giving to the American Red Cross. He was a sponsor and big supporter of the KTBS Freedom Fest. Additionally, Fred was the vice president of the Betty and Leonard Phillips Foundation, where he continued his family’s philanthropic legacy. Since his accident in 2019, he had turned his focus to burn advocacy and trauma awareness through The Electra Churchill Foundation.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Leonard Phillips, and the love of his life, Electra Churchill. He is survived by his children and grandchildren who were the absolute light of his life: Christopher Phillips and his children Betty, Pierson and Anderson; Cassidy and Carin Phillips and their children Sklar and Pace; Collin Phillips; Dr. Sue Phillips Grisham and Marcus Grisham and their children Phillips, Preston and Paxton; and Dr. Alexa Phillips; his sister and brother-in-law Sandi and Jeffery Kallenberg and their children, Kimberly and Brad Schlosser; Gregory and Heidi Kallenberg; and Randolph and Tina Kallenberg and all of their beloved children. He is also survived by countless close friends. While this loss is a tragedy to the family, the community, and every heart that Fred has touched, there is peace knowing that he was doing what he loved and is reunited with his true love. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Betty and Leonard Phillips Foundation, The Electra Churchill Foundation, The American Red Cross Northwest Louisiana Chapter or to the B’nai Zion Congregation.

The family will be at B’nai Zion Congregation on Thursday, May 27, to receive friends and family at 2:30 p.m. and services will begin at 4 p.m. with Rabbi Dr. Jana L. De Benedetti officiating. A celebration of life will follow at The Petroleum Club of Shreveport from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The honorary pallbearers will be Stacey Anderson, Stafford Comegys, Danny Coy, John David Crow, David Myatt, Jon Q-Petersen, Edwin Sour and Scott Stroud.