Frankie Martinez to retire after 28 years with Archuleta County

Photos courtesy Archuleta County
Frankie Martinez, a 28-year employee of Archuleta County, poses with the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners after receiving a certificate of appreciation for his nearly three decades of service.

Frankie Martinez is retiring after more than 28 years with Archuleta County and was presented with a certificate of appreciation by the county commissioners at their meeting on Dec. 17.

Photos courtesy Archuleta County
Martinez poses with Lorraine Martinez, his wife of 42 years, during a retirement party that preceded his receiving the certificate of appreciation.

By John Finefrock, Staff Writer
This story was posted on December 26, 2019.