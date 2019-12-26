Frankie Martinez to retire after 28 years with Archuleta County

Frankie Martinez is retiring after more than 28 years with Archuleta County and was presented with a certificate of appreciation by the county commissioners at their meeting on Dec. 17.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, News, Top Stories