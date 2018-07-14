Fourth of July Parade winners announced

- News
By Michelle Peterson
Special to The PREVIEW
The Fourth of July parade results are as follows:
Nonprofit: First place went to the American Legion; second place went to Amazing Grace Church; and third place went to the Pagosa Fire Protection District.
Youth: First place went to the cheerleaders; second place went to Christian Youth of Pagosa; and third place went to Archuleta County 4-H.
Commercial: First place went to Visiting Angels; second place went to Wolf Creek Run; and third place, tied, went to Pagosa Bar/Silver Dollar Liquor and The Springs Resort and Spa.
Individual/family: First place went to the Pagosa Springs Line Dancers; second place went to Horse and Buggy, Brenda Wanket; and third place went to the Class of 78.
