Fourth of July holiday overview

The Fourth of July festivities are right around the corner and the following information is provided to help you plan your holiday activities.

Parade

Applications for the annual Fourth of July parade — which will be held on Tuesday, July 4, are available in hard copy at the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce and online on The Pagosa Springs SUN’s website, www.pagosasun.com.

To be slotted into a prearranged space, applications are due either back to the Chamber or emailed to the address on the application by June 30. The parade lineup will take place on 8th Street as usual. Get your application in now.

‘Sister Act’

Curtains Up Pagosa continues its presentation of “Sister Act.” Performances are June 29, 30 and July 1, all at 7 p.m. Adult and senior ticket prices are $15 and students are $10. Performances will be held at the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. You may purchase tickets at the Chamber of Commerce or at the door.

Carnival

The carnival comes to town in the Town Park athletic field beginning Thursday, June 29. They will run every day until Sunday, July 9.

Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival

Many other Fourth of July activities kick off on July 1, including the 39th annual Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival. Over 60 vendors will be on hand with creative products, including jewelry, clothing, photography, artwork, handmade ceramics and wood creations, delicious food and so much more.

The fair will take place again in Town and Mary Fisher parks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1 to July 4; giving you four days to get some shopping in.

And, while downtown, stop in at the downtown stores to see what new inventory they have in stock.

San Juan Sounds concert

Also on July 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. is the first San Juan Sounds concert hosted by the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) at its amphitheater along the San Juan River in Centennial Park.

The eclectic and exciting Hello, Dollface from Durango will be performing. Tickets are $30 and proceeds benefit the GGP and may be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce.

68th annual Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo

The 68th annual Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo begins on Sunday, July 2, at 4 p.m. at the Western Heritage Event Center. The wild rides continue on July 3 at 6 p.m. and on July 4 at 2 p.m. You may purchase tickets at Goodman’s Department Store, Home Again or at the gate. Box seats may be obtained by calling 264-5000.

THRIVE

pancake breakfast

The day of the Fourth of July activities kick off with the annual THRIVE pancake breakfast to be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall located at 445 Lewis St. The breakfast will be held from 7 to 9:30 a.m. so that you can get to the parade in time. The cost is $5 per person. Let someone else do the breakfast cooking and enjoy a day off.

Multi-Purpose Pavilion

BBQ fundraiser

New this year will also be a BBQ fundraiser for the Multi-Purpose Pavilion held on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festivities will be held at 257 Pagosa St. You can buy a ticket for $50 which includes a chance to win a $10,000 bathroom remodel and a barbecue plate and beverage. You may also purchase meal tickets only and there are adult and youth prices available. Tickets are available at Antiques on Main or from a Multi-Purpose Pavilion board member.

Pagosa Springs

Community Band

free concert

The Pagosa Springs Community Band returns to The Springs Resort and Spa at 2 p.m. to regale the public with its patriotic sounds of the holiday.

This free concert will take place on the grass area at The Springs Resort near the footbridge behind the county courthouse. Bring a lawn chair.

Fireworks

Culminating the Fourth of July festivities will be the annual fireworks display. The display will again be held behind the Pagosa Springs High School/Yamaguchi Park area. The stellar display will start at dark, after 9:15 p.m.

Pagosa has some of the best fireworks in the area and the crowds are large. Please do not park on the side of the roads in areas such as Hot Springs Boulevard, Trujillo Road or U.S. 160.

Other activities

Don’t miss other activities in and around town such as the Thingamajig Theatre Company, Chimney Rock, the 19th Hole Concert Series and, of course, dining or enjoying live music at any one of our quality restaurants.

Businesses know that this holiday is one of Pagosa’s busiest time of the year as the Pagosa Springs population swells over the holiday week.

Questions on any of the events can be answered by calling the Chamber at 264-2360.

