Fourth of July fireworks cancelled

Due to current conditions and the fact that Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect, the Pagosa Springs Town Council voted Tuesday evening to cancel the fireworks display on the Fourth of July.

Council’s decision included the possibility of a fireworks display later in the year if conditions allowed.

For more info, see this Thursday’s Pagosa Springs SUN.

This story was posted on June 5, 2018.