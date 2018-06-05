Fourth of July fireworks cancelled

- News
Due to current conditions and the fact that Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect, the Pagosa Springs Town Council voted Tuesday evening to cancel the fireworks display on the Fourth of July.
Council’s decision included the possibility of a fireworks display later in the year if conditions allowed.
For more info, see this Thursday’s Pagosa Springs SUN.
