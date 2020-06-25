Fourth of July events

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

Despite the Fourth of July parade being canceled, Pagosa Springs is still looking to have a fun and exciting holiday for locals and visitors alike with multiple events still planned for town, including a new one taking place on the San Juan River.

Freedom Float

For the Fourth of July, residents and visitors are encouraged to float down the San Juan River, when it’s warm enough, and show off some patriotic pride and colors for the first ever Freedom Float.

“The whole point of it was to show some patriotic colors throughout downtown during the day,” Tourism Director Jennie Green said in an interview on Monday.

Local outdoor adventure businesses have also encouraged patrons to get out and float on the afternoon of the Fourth of July, Green added.

“We’re still trying not to encourage large gatherings, so hopefully the tubes will keep them separated and people will just kind of do it throughout the day,” she said.

For those who are decorating their tubes or floats, keeping trash out of the San Juan River is a priority, Green noted.

“We want a clean river when this is over, so try to make sure the red, white and blue sticks to you as much as possible,” she said.

Park 2 Park Artisan and Food Market

As has been tradition, the Park 2 Park Artisan and Food Market will make its return to Pagosa Springs July 4-6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with just a few changes.

According to Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Jo Coulehan, vendors will be spaced appropriately using vacant space at the athletic field across the street from Town Park.

“It’s always been intended to be a crafts fair,” Coulehan said in an interview on Tuesday. “We’ve kind of re-branded it this year into an artisan market to attract those people that really create handcrafted goods.”

With the carnival not taking place at the athletic field across from Town Park this year, Park to Park will see half of its vendors take up that space as well as space at Mary Fisher Park for social distancing, she explained.

“We encourage people, obviously, to wear masks. To not just maul the merchandise when they get to a vendor booth,” she said. “The vendors are asked to wear masks as well.”

An Independence Day Music Breakout Concert

The New Thought Center for Inspirational Living will be holding an event at the Best Western Lodge on U.S. 160 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets for the event will be $10 and the event will feature four musical groups and a few vendors.

Children are free, children’s activities will be provided.

For more information, call/text (970) 309-6067.

Fireworks

In an email to The SUN on June 22, Town Manager Andrea Phillips explained that the town is still planning on having a Fourth of July fireworks display around 9:30 p.m. depending on fire restrictions.

The fireworks will be set off in South Pagosa. Please maintain social distancing when viewing from various venues throughout the community.

Fourth of July Flag Ceremony

American Legion Post 108 will be holding its flag ceremony on the Fourth of July at 10 a.m. at the American Legion 108 Post located at 287 Hermosa St.

This ceremony will include the running up of the flag with a bugle call and retiring it with taps.

A rifle salute on the foot bridge and a flyover by the San Juan Squadron is also planned for 10 a.m.

The American Legion asks those who come to observe to wear masks and participate in social distancing.

Back the Blues Cruise

On July 3, the Back the Blues Cruise will be held to show support for local law enforcement agencies.

The event is looking to have as many cars participate as possible and cars are encouraged to be decorated and to honk their horns in support and for a positive experience.

Everyone will line up at 4:30 p.m. at two locations and the cruise will start at 5 p.m., according to event organizer Kim Hamilton.

The first route will begin on Aspen Village Drive, behind Walmart, and will feature a route that follows U.S. 160 onto Piedra Road and passes the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, according to an email from Hamilton.

From there, the first route will go onto Cloud Cap Avenue, Park Avenue, Eaton Drive and eventually onto Village Drive past the Colorado State Patrol Office, Hamilton’s email describes.

The second route will begin at the Pagosa Springs High School parking lot and will go onto 8th Street and Apache Street, eventually leading into the Pagosa Springs Police Department parking lot, according to the email.

Both routes eventually lead to Yamaguchi park for a “clap rally” with positive posters.

Goodie bags will be handed out to the various stations the day before.

For more information, interested parties are encouraged to contact Hamilton at kimh55@hotmail.com

Pine Ridge Parade

A parade for residents of Pine Ridge Nursing Home is set to take place on July 2 at 2 p.m., according to a news release from Activities Director Tricia Mitchell.

Interested parties are encouraged to decorate their vehicles or make signs to lift the spirits of the residents.

For those who are wishing to participate in the parade, contact Mitchell at 731-4330 by June 29.

The Springs Resort

At 3 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Allora Leonard and the Lost Cause will be performing on The Springs Resort and Spa’s event lawn.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children. The event will feature beer, food and games. Bringing a lawn chair is encouraged.

At 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Elder Grown will be performing on The Springs Resort and Spa’s event lawn.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children. The event will feature beer, food and games. Bringing a lawn chair is encouraged.

Submit your event

If you would like to add your public event to this list, email the details of your event to editor@pagosasun.com by noon on Monday, June 29.

