Fourth annual ‘Over the Rainbow’ fundraiser set for Pagosa Springs Girls Choir

By Linda Parker
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir (PSGC) is preparing to host an enchanting evening of fun, food and two-stepping for all guests at its fourth annual “Over the Rainbow: Making Dreams Come True for Young Girls in Pagosa Springs” fundraiser.
This year’s festive event will feature a silent auction, catered dinner, live musical performances and a dance, all happening at the Ross Aragon Community Center on March 10.
Making their way through the doors of the Community Center on March 10, guests will find themselves “Over the Rainbow” — a place where a love of music and song, and the help of a supportive community give the members in the PSGC opportunities to realize that the dreams they dare to dream really can come true.
This memorable evening will begin with a silent auction that beckons with dazzling, must-have offerings generously donated by local artists and businesses. This year’s offerings include a flight to Telluride for lunch (included) and shopping. Also offered will be three trips to some amazing destinations.
An enticingly delicious dinner will be presented and followed closely by delectable dessert choices. Our fabulous parents who double as gourmet chefs will fill the “temptation table” with homemade desserts.
The choir members, under the direction of Linda Parker and accompanied by Gwen Taylor, will join the fun with a short performance to thank their audience for their support. To complete the wonder and delight surrounding the evening, “Over the Rainbow” guests will be invited to don their ruby slippers, cowboy boots or footwear of choice and trip the light fantastic to the ever-popular dance music performed by the San Juan Mountain Boys.
“Over the Rainbow” tickets, which include dinner and entertainment, are $30 per person. They are available for purchase from The Buck Stops Here, Goodman’s Department Store and from any member of the PSGC. Tables of eight may also be reserved at no additional charge. For additional information regarding the event or tickets, call Parker at 264-4134 or send an email to singpagosa@gmail.com.
Doors for “Over the Rainbow” open at 5 p.m. Browse the incredible auction selections while listening to the music of fingerstyle guitarist Steve Blechschmidt. The silent auction will run from 5 to 7:15 p.m. A cash bar of beer and wine will be available all evening. Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and, at 6:30 p.m., guests will be treated to a special musical performance by the choir. At 7 p.m., the San Juan Mountain Boys will take center stage for music and dancing until 10 p.m.
Get your tickets now, save the date, March 10, and watch The Pagosa Springs SUN for more exciting details of this incredible, fun-filled evening.
Proceeds from PSGC fundraisers are used to help provide scholarships and educational enrichment opportunities for choir members and to help with the organization’s operating costs.
