- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Ashley Wilson
Special to The PREVIEW
Join us at the fourth annual Colorfest Color Run Saturday, in support of the Archuleta County Victim Assistance Program (ACVAP).
All proceeds from the color run are used to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in our community. ACVAP believes everyone has the right to live free from violence and works to end it in our homes and our community. Come support such an amazing and “colorful” cause at this year’s Colorfest 5k Color Run/Walk. Call 264-9075 for more information.
Run under the rising hot air balloons as this year’s Colorfest Color Run. This 5k is for the entire family. Bring everyone out to become running rainbows as you pass each color station. Not a runner? No problem. You can walk, skip, hop or roll your way to the finish line. This untimed, noncompetitive event is for everyone, from young to the young at heart. You’re going to love it. Add some color to your life and come out for a colorful, good time.
The event begins at 8 a.m. at Town Park Saturday, Sept. 19. Registration opens at 7 a.m., but to guarantee your event T-shirt, we recommend you register early by calling or going to http://www.eventbrite.com/e/2016-colorfest-5k-color-runwalk-tickets-26577974437?aff=ehomecard.
Also visit this site for more event details and a map of the course. The route is mostly flat with all paved roads or sidewalks and very few slopes and small inclines. The event is open to all ages and abilities.
Don’t forget to wear white. The more white you wear, the more we can color you. White shirts, tutus, headbands, bandannas, whatever. And, remember, after you’ve been colored, plan to attend Bands, Brews, Etc. (tickets sold separately) to hear live music and plenty of brews to tantalize your thirsty after-run taste buds. There will be fantastic food and family activities for all, too.