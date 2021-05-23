Four nonprofits selected to benefit from 19th Hole Concerts

By Tracy Pope

Community Foundation serving

Southwest Colorado

The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado is excited to announce the 19th Hole Concerts benefiting local nonprofits are returning this July to the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.

The four Archuleta County nonprofits selected as grant recipients through the Community Foundation are: Archuleta Housing, Chimney Rock Interpretive Association, Pagosa Pickleball Club and Thingamajig Theatre Company.

The 19th Hole Concerts are philanthropic community events that showcase an Archuleta County nonprofit and a local music talent on Thursday evenings in July, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. The cover charge is a $10 donation that supports the four nonprofits selected for the 2021 concerts. Corporate sponsors cover event expenses, allowing all proceeds at the end of the series to be pooled and distributed equally to the featured organizations. The collaborative promotion of the concerts is a key to their success. The goal for the events is to raise more than $1,000 for each nonprofit.

New this year, patrons can purchase a four-punch pass online for $40 throughout the month of June. Visit http://bit.ly/19thHoleConcerts to learn more about this convenient option.

“Our digital punch passes can be used by one person at four concerts, by two people at two concerts, or by four people at one concert — and anything in between,” said Bethany Bieth, chair of the Archuleta Committee of the Community Foundation. “We are thrilled to be able to gather again in support of our local musicians and our local nonprofits.”

As a community facilitator, the Community Foundation works to increase resiliency and success for nonprofits while maximizing effective grantmaking for philanthropists to make southwest Colorado a better place to live. The Community Foundation serves Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties.

Here is the concert schedule, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays in July:

July 8: Chimney Rock Interpretive Association — Bob Hemenger, Dixieland, jazz, blues, soul and pop.

July 15: Thingamajig Theatre Company — San Juan Mountain Boys, country, folk, pop and old rock.

July 22: Pagosa Pickleball Club — Zia Chicks, coffeehouse-style favorites.

July 29: Archuleta Housing, Jack Ellis and Out on Work Release, acoustic blues and more.