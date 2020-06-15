Four lightning fires reported on Pagosa Ranger District

- News
According to San Juan National Forest Public Affairs Officer Esther Godson, there have been four lightning fires reported since Sunday on the Pagosa Ranger District.
A fire in the Plumtaw Road area is currently five acres with a helicopter and ground resources working to suppress the fire, which is 50 percent contained.
Sheep Creek Fire in the Upper Piedra area has a hand line around most of it and is currently at 1/2 acre with resources on scene.
Sand Creek Fire is currently being assessed and further information will be provided as it is received.
Rito Fire in the Mill Creek area was 1/10 of acre and is currently out as of this afternoon.