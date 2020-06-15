Four lightning fires reported on Pagosa Ranger District

According to San Juan National Forest Public Affairs Officer Esther Godson, there have been four lightning fires reported since Sunday on the Pagosa Ranger District.

A fire in the Plumtaw Road area is currently five acres with a helicopter and ground resources working to suppress the fire, which is 50 percent contained.

Sheep Creek Fire in the Upper Piedra area has a hand line around most of it and is currently at 1/2 acre with resources on scene.

Sand Creek Fire is currently being assessed and further information will be provided as it is received.

Rito Fire in the Mill Creek area was 1/10 of acre and is currently out as of this afternoon.