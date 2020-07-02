Four Corners Folk Festival canceled

News release from KSUT:

Sadly, but not surprisingly, we announce the cancellation of the 25th Annual Four Corners Folk Festival over Labor Day weekend. While we initially were hopeful, this decision is clearly unavoidable due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although we won’t be able to gather on Reservoir Hill to wrap up summer as we’re accustomed to, rest assured we’ve invited the same lineup of artists to join us next year. Until then, stay strong and folk on.

Ticket holders will be receiving an email within 24 hours with information about refund options. We look forward to the day we’re back to singing, dancing and pickin’ together as a community on Reservoir Hill.

We remain concerned about the financial well-being of the artists, who depend on touring, especially during the summer festival season. We admire the creative ways they’ve been performing virtual shows, lessons, unusual collaborations and fundraisers for others. Check out their websites and social media to see what they’re up to and experience live music in different, inspiring ways.

Thanks for your patience and support – we’re in this together, and together we’ll prevail and emerge stronger from this challenging experience.