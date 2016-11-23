e edition login button

Four Corners Air Quality Group to meet in Farmington

Special to The SUN

The Four Corners Air Quality Group will meet from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Merrion Room at the San Juan College School of Energy in Farmington, N.M., to offer updates on a number of air quality issues affecting the region.

This story was posted on November 23, 2016.