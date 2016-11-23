Four Corners Air Quality Group to meet in Farmington

- News
Special to The SUN
The Four Corners Air Quality Group will meet from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Merrion Room at the San Juan College School of Energy in Farmington, N.M., to offer updates on a number of air quality issues affecting the region.
