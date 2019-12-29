Fort Lewis College will match scholarships from civic organizations

By Lauren Savage

Special to The SUN

Fort Lewis College (FLC) announced a new program for all admitted and current students called the Civic Match Scholarship, which will match scholarships from civic organizations in southwest Colorado.

Eligible students attending FLC and who have received a scholarship from a civic organization located in one of 13 counties in southwest Colorado will be awarded a onetime $500 match from the college.

“Many of our local students are being recognized for their merit and hard work by civic organizations, and we want them to take advantage of our scholarship match and continue their success as an undergraduate at Fort Lewis College,” said FLC President Tom Stritikus.

The counties considered for the award are Archuleta, Alamosa, Delta, Gunnison, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Grande, Saguache, San Juan and San Miguel.

Any local civic service club, veterans’ post, fraternal society or association, volunteer fire or rescue group, or local civic league or association of 10 or more persons, not organized for profit but operated exclusively for educational or charitable purposes, will be considered a civic organization. There are more than 30 civic groups located in southwest Colorado.

The program will begin in the fall of 2020. Students are eligible for the onetime Civic Match Scholarship if they have been admitted to FLC, are seeking their first bachelor’s degree and are enrolled full time. Students can apply for the match through the FLC Foundation scholarship application. The application period opened Dec. 1. Students will need to have an award letter from the civic group to show proof of scholarship and upload it in the application.

Visit www.fortlewis.edu/civic-match for information on the Civic Match.

